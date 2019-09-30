Song Eun Yi decides not to renew her contract with FNC Entertainment

Song Eun Yi will be leaving FNC Entertainment.

FNC Entertainment revealed, "Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. Our contract with Song Eun Yi, a comedian and a content planner that has been with us for 7 years, has ended on September 30th. We are sincerely thankful to Song Eun Yi, who was FNC Entertainment's 1st comedian, and has stayed with us for a long time. We ask for your unchanging love to Song Eun Yi, and we will also support her always. Thank you."



Where do you think she's headed to next?