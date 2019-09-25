K-Pop groups that generate the most revenue

K-Pop is an extremely profitable business, especially as its popularity continues to increase across the globe. Idol groups have broken into the global market with collaborations with American artists, endorsement deals, and world tours. Here are some of the richest groups in the industry right now according to Money Magazine.

9. GOT7

GOT7 has had a lot of success this year, from strong album sales to endorsement deals to huge global tours.

8. Red Velvet

Red Velvet has been nailing it in terms of endorsement deals. They’ve also been really good at sustaining overseas interest!

7. Wanna One

Despite technically “disbanding” at the beginning of the year, Wanna One sold tons of albums and raked in strong endorsement deals.

6. SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN has done it all — they’ve toured, sold album records, made a Japanese debut, and entered the beauty market as models for Saem.

5. EXO

In addition to their extensive brand deals, EXO has had extremely high album sales as well as concert ticket sales.

4. TVXQ

TVXQ is a legendary group in the industry. They continue to sell tons of concert tickets, especially in Japan.

3. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK may not have album sales that are as impressive as other groups, but they’ve managed to still have impressive success. They recently completed their world tour with sold-out shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

2. TWICE

The TWICE members are truly the queens of K-Pop. They’ve sold tons of albums, scored endorsement deals, and sold countless concert tickets across the globe.

1. BTS

It’s not surprising that BTS is first on the list. From collaborations with notable artists, breaking album sales records to sold-out world tours, BTS has achieved great success.