Bolbbalgan4 win 1st place on this week's 'Show Champion' with 'Workaholic'

Bolbbalgan4's latest hit comeback title track "Workaholic" took home the honor of the first place trophy on this week's 'Show Champion', aired on September 25!

On this episode, Bolbbalgan4 claimed their fourth #1 trophy for "Workaholic", thanking their fans through a special clip as the duo was unable to perform live on the broadcast. Other performers of the night included Dream Catcher, Jung Dong Ha, TEEN TEEN, EVERGLOW, Rocket Punch, Saturday, VANNER, N.CUS, and more.

Congratulations, Bolbbalgan4!