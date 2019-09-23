Jung Hyung Don shares sincere apology after pulling a funeral portrait joke on K.Will on the day he got in a car accident

Comedian Jung Hyung Don has shared a sincere word of apology to the press, viewers, and all parties involved after a joke he made on live broadcast went amiss.

Back on September 21, Jung Hyung Don played a joke on singer K.Will during a live Twitch broadcast of MBC's 'My Little Television V2' by drawing on top of a photo of K.Will with a brush and ink, making the photo resemble a funeral portrait. However, it was later revealed that on the same day, K.Will and his staff were involved in a car accident due to slippery weather conditions. The vehicle carrying K.Will and his staff ran into a median on the highway, and the individuals were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, cancelling all schedules for the day.

On September 23, Jung Hyung Don relayed through his label FNC Entertainment, "The incident which occurred during the internet broadcast of 'My Little Television V2' is entirely my fault. Simply due to the fact that I wanted to make everyone laugh, I crossed the line in my actions and am currently reflecting on it deeply. I also personally contacted K.Will to apologize for my actions. More than anything, I had no idea that K.Will was involved in a car accident during the live broadcast, so I am even more apologetic."



Jung Hyung Don continued, "After realizing my mistake during the live broadcast, I contacted the program's staff and requested that this portion of the broadcast not be shown during the TV airing. From now on, I will do my best to show more thoughtfulness and responsibility."

