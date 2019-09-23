TS Entertainment releases official statement regarding SONAMOO's future promotion plans in light of members' lawsuit

Approximately a day after news reports of SONAMOO members Nahyun and Sumin's decisions to pursue legal action against their agency TS Entertainment, the label has spoken up with an official statement of refutal.

Read TS Entertainment statement below:





"Hello, this is TS Entertainment. We deliver our official statement regarding SONAMOO.



Back in August, SONAMOO members Nahyun and Sumin submitted a lawsuit requesting to validate their exclusive contracts with TS. These two members chose to take such measures with any discussion with us or the members, and until the day before we received documentation regarding this lawsuit, the two members practiced as if nothing was the matter. But immediately after that day, they cut off all contact with the remaining SONAMOO members.



Such actions inflicted great damage on the remaining members of SONAMOO who wanted to protect their group name, and also caused damage to SONAMOO's group promotions as a whole including their album preparation plans, schedules, events, Makestar reward obligations, etc.



After discussing the future of SONAMOO with the remaining members as well as their parents for a long time, we have arranged it so that SONAMOO will continue on as 5-members.



In addition, we plan to take strict legal action against the two members who are causing selfish problems. Finally, we feel very apologetic for causing concern to those who love our artists, and we promise to support the SONAMOO members' consistent promotions with our fullest efforts. Thank you."