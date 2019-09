Singer/actor Jaejoong has ultimately decided to pull out of Channel A's remake drama, 'Miss Mom Jane'.

On September 6, Jaejoong's label C-Jes Entertainment revealed, "Due to schedule conflicts, Jaejoong has decided not to appear in 'Miss Mom Jane'."

Previously, Jaejoong was cast as male lead Han Ji Hoon of 'Miss Mom Jane' - a Korean remake of the popular American TV series, 'Jane The Virgin'. Actress Seo Eun Soo is currently in talks the star as the production's female lead.