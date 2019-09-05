Dream Note's label iMe Korea announces Habin & Hanbyul's departure from the group

On September 6, girl group's Dream Note management label iMe Korea announced that members Habin and Hanbyul have decided to end their promotions as part of the girl group.

According to iMe Korea, Habin continued to suffer pain in her ankle even after returning to her schedules as well as dance practices, due to an ankle injury she sustained earlier this year. Concluding that she must focus on her ankle's full recovery rather than continuing her promotions, Habin will be leaving Dream Note.

Hanbyul has decided to take a break from entertainment promotions in order to deliberate on her future career path a little longer, along with her family. She will be leaving Dream Note and returning to her family home for the time being. However, the two members will not be leaving iMe Korea, as their contracts still remain valid with the label.

Lastly, iMe Korea asked fans for their unchanging support toward Dream Note as well as toward Habin and Hanbyul's futures.

