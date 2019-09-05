Dream Note's label iMe Korea announces Habin & Hanbyul's departure from the group

Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

On September 6, girl group's Dream Note management label iMe Korea announced that members Habin and Hanbyul have decided to end their promotions as part of the girl group. 

According to iMe Korea, Habin continued to suffer pain in her ankle even after returning to her schedules as well as dance practices, due to an ankle injury she sustained earlier this year. Concluding that she must focus on her ankle's full recovery rather than continuing her promotions, Habin will be leaving Dream Note. 

Hanbyul has decided to take a break from entertainment promotions in order to deliberate on her future career path a little longer, along with her family. She will be leaving Dream Note and returning to her family home for the time being. However, the two members will not be leaving iMe Korea, as their contracts still remain valid with the label.

Lastly, iMe Korea asked fans for their unchanging support toward Dream Note as well as toward Habin and Hanbyul's futures. 

That's a shame about Habin. If a break or fracture is severe enough, it can sometimes take upwards of a year to heal, which a new group like Dreamnote cannot wait for. Maybe she can return to them eventually if she wants to, who knows. As for Hanbyul I actually think it's a shame since she was one of the more charismatic members. But she's also INCREDIBLY young, 15 years old still by Western standards, so I can understand why she and her family might be a bit anxious as to whether or not this is the right path for her considering the group hasn't gotten much recognition yet. I wish them both well though.

