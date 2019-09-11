5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

'Hotel Del Luna' gets highest ratings in tvN's history

'Hotel De Luna' is officially the highest-rated drama in tvN history.

The popular drama starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo hit an average of 12% rating on the entire drama. With the proliferation of more and more TV channels and other forms of broadcasting (such as web dramas) reaching over 10% ratings is no easy feat. However, it is definitely a stark contrast from ratings in the past for popular dramas which have reached up to 49.4%. In fact, there aren't many programs that consistently hit over 5% ratings at all unless they are popular variety shows such as 'I Live Alone'

Regardless, 'Hotel De Luna' made a mark on tvN's broadcast history and drew lots of attention and popularity with the production of the drama. 

Ennah86 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Um... tvN's Reply 1988, Goblin, 100 Days My Prince, Mr. Sunshine, Signal and maybe few others had higher ratings than Hotel Del Luna.

soshiloo-30 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

This is completely false lol it's only the highest rated tvn drama of 2019, not all time. Allkpop doing allkpop things

