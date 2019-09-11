DAY6 to appear on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York'

The hilarious band members of DAY6 will be making a guest appearance on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York' this Thursday, September 12 EST!

The band members will be in the U.S. for their 2019 world tour 'Gravity', which kicks off its North American leg on the same evening on September 12. Last year, the DAY6 members sent out a brief shoutout message to 'Good Day New York' viewers while on their 2019 tour, but this year, the boys will get to step foot into the studio itself for a chat.

Make sure to watch DAY6 on 'Good Day New York' tomorrow morning!