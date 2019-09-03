Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Hara to return in Japan with new single 'Midnight Queen'

On September 4, Oricon as well as various other Japanese media outlets reported that Hara will be releasing a new single, titled "Midnight Queen".

The single will be released this coming November, marking Hara's new beginning after overcoming her recent hardships. In light of her comeback as a solo artist, Hara will be greeting fans during a special tour from November 14-19 in Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

Hara is expected to concentrate on her Japanese promotions for the time being. 

dania1994284 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

the best news ever !!!!!!

Canucks4Life2,834 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

That is so wonderful, can't wait to hear it. She deserves only love and support after everything she has been through.

