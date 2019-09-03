Hara to return in Japan with new single 'Midnight Queen'

On September 4, Oricon as well as various other Japanese media outlets reported that Hara will be releasing a new single, titled "Midnight Queen".

The single will be released this coming November, marking Hara's new beginning after overcoming her recent hardships. In light of her comeback as a solo artist, Hara will be greeting fans during a special tour from November 14-19 in Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

Hara is expected to concentrate on her Japanese promotions for the time being.