G-Dragon's sister Kwon Dami reveals witty, edgy wedding pictorial with her fiancé Kim Min Joon in 'Dazed'

On September 24, fashion entrepreneur Kwon Dami shared a lovely set of wedding pictorial photos with her fiancé Kim Min Joon and 'Dazed' magazine!

Also well-known as Big Bang member G-Dragon's older sister, Kwon Dami will be tying the knot with actor Kim Min Joon this coming October 11. She wrote via her Instagram story, "Not much time left now! Let's live together happily oppa (heart)". In their 'Dazed' couple pictorial, Kwon Dami and Kim Min Joon portray the fun excitement of a couple thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together, full of smiles and playfulness.



Meanwhile, Kwon Dami and Kim Min Joon went public with their relationship earlier this year. Their private wedding will take place with only family and close friends present, with Kim Min Joon's close friend and actor Park Joong Hoon MC-ing the ceremony.