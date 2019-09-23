AB6IX to feature in remix version of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

According to Brand New Music, rookie boy group AB6IX will be taking part in a very special collaboration with singer/song-writer Lizzo ahead of their domestic comeback!

On September 24 at 12 PM KST, Lizzo x AB6IX will be dropping a remix version of Lizzo's hit single "Truth Hurts" - which recently topped Billboard's singles charts. The upcoming remix version is expected to combine Lizzo's rich voice with AB6IX's bright energy.

Meanwhile, AB6IX will be making a comeback with their 1st full album '6IXENSE' this October 7.