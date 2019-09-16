3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Former Brave Girls member BJ Seoa denies she got naked and worked as a cam girl

Former Brave Girls member BJ Seoa directly addressed rumors that she participated in sexually explicit broadcasts as a cam girl. 

Brave Girls is currently trending on search engines due to news of their comeback on September 16th. BJ Seoa recently held a stream with the title "I am not a XX girl", drawing many reactions. 

BJ Seoa addressed rumors that she was a cam girl stating "I started broadcasting this January on Afreeca TV. I had never broadcasted on any platforms before then. Seoa is my real name and I don't want to participate in actions that make me embarrassed when I am older and have children. Many people seem to misunderstand but I've never participated in stripping or showing off my naked body online." 

BJ Seoa debuted with Brave Girls back in 2011 and left the group in 2016. She has been operating her Youtube channel and streaming on AfreecaTV since January of 2019.


