Fans are crying because of this Mina and Chaeyoung moment in TWICE's 'Feel Special' MV

Fans are touched by this beautiful Chaeyoung and Mina moment in TWICE's 'Feel Special' MV.

The scene shows the two members approaching either other while smiling faintly at another. Mina and Chaeyoung have shown their friendship in the past. Given the context of Mina's participation in filming the MV while suffering from panic disorder, fans are tearing up at this emotional scene.

Netizen comments include:

"I'm crying too..."

"My heart aches. I hope Mina can join the rest of the members on stage soon."

"I didn't even know they were that close but still watched this and cried."

We wish Mina a speedy recovery as she gets better!