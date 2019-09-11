2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal darker side in 'Raid of Dream' group teaser image

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher have revealed their darker side in the latest teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'. 

After their individual teasers, the girls of Dream Catcher are looking fierce together in black, leather trench coats. This dark concept contrasts the girl group's previously revealed royal theme.

Dream Catcher's mini album 'Raid of Dream' will be out on September 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Dream Catcher
  2. RAID OF DREAM
0 236 Share 67% Upvoted
Matilda
Matilda confirm disbandment
5 hours ago   6   5,132
iKON
iKON won't be home for the holidays
11 minutes ago   0   250
Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 try to shake things up in '25' MV
33 minutes ago   1   361

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND