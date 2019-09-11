Dream Catcher reveal darker side in 'Raid of Dream' group teaser image

Dream Catcher have revealed their darker side in the latest teaser image for 'Raid of Dream'.
After their individual teasers, the girls of Dream Catcher are looking fierce together in black, leather trench coats. This dark concept contrasts the girl group's previously revealed royal theme.
Dream Catcher's mini album 'Raid of Dream' will be out on September 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
