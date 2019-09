Daehyun will be coming back soon.

His new label STX Lionheart Entertainment said, "Daehyun will be coming back on October 11th. He's preparing for his comeback." It's been about 6 months since his first mini-album 'Chapter2 27' in April, and it's also his first comeback since joining his new label.

They've also released new profile photos of Daehyun. Check them out above and below.