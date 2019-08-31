CLC reveals more unsettling lyric spoilers for 'Devil'

CLC has revealed a second set of lyric spoilers for "Devil".

"Devil" is this Cube Entertainment girl group's upcoming digital single, a comeback that seems to be infused with fun, quirky retro colors and enticing lyrics! This kitschy horror concept is presented in these teaser images, with the first set showing a telephone, snacks, and a pair of shoes (a dead woman's?), and this set showing themes of a slippery soap and a lamp light.

The new lyrics read:

"I can always become the bad person, worse than you can imagine."

"You've awoken my instincts that I've worked so hard to put to sleep."

What do you think of these lyrics? Stay tuned for CLC's official song release on September 6!