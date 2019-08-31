Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

CLC reveals more unsettling lyric spoilers for 'Devil'

AKP STAFF

CLC has revealed a second set of lyric spoilers for "Devil".

"Devil" is this Cube Entertainment girl group's upcoming digital single, a comeback that seems to be infused with fun, quirky retro colors and enticing lyrics! This kitschy horror concept is presented in these teaser images, with the first set showing a telephone, snacks, and a pair of shoes (a dead woman's?), and this set showing themes of a slippery soap and a lamp light.

The new lyrics read:

"I can always become the bad person, worse than you can imagine."

"You've awoken my instincts that I've worked so hard to put to sleep."

What do you think of these lyrics? Stay tuned for CLC's official song release on September 6!

  1. CLC
0 772 Share 75% Upvoted
BTS, V
"Wooga" squad is truly #FriendshipGoals
4 hours ago   2   1,771

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND