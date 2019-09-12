'I Live Alone', 'Flavor of Wife', & 'Camping Club' are the top varieties in terms of brand value rankings for September

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for variety programs in the month of September, after analyzing big data of approximately 50 ongoing programs from August 10 through September 11, 2019!



Coming in first place once again with a total of 10,964,965 points was MBC's 'I Live Alone', maintaining its viewership even after Jun Hyun Moo and Han Hye Jin's departure from the series. Second place went to TV Chosun's 'Flavor of Wife' with a total of 9,728,677 points. The reality series is well-known for its cast members including Ham So Won, Jin Hua, Hong Hyun Hee, Jason, Hong Hye Geol, Yeo Esther, and more.



Next, JTBC's 'Camping Club' starring 1st generation idol group Fin.K.L came in 3rd place with a total of 9,728,677 points. Another long-running JTBC program, 'Knowing Brothers', came in 4th place with 8,085,293 points, followed by tvN's 'Three Meals a Day in the Mountain Village' with 7,648,621 points.



From 6th through 10th place are, in order - 'Love's Flavor', 'My Little Old Boy', 'Met Through Work', 'Radio Star', and 'Running Man'.