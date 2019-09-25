Gugudan's Mina talks about finale party for hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna' and audition for role

Gugudan's Mina discussed the finale party for the hit tvN drama 'Hotel Del Luna' and auditioning for her role.



On the September 25th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Mina and her drama co-star Lee Do Hyun featured as guests. DJ Kim Shin Young asked, "If a drama does well, the finale party is held at a nice place or a buffet. What was 'Hotel Del Luna's finale party like?"



Mina responded, "The place for the finale party was big and nice. However, we didn't eat beef. We ate pork. I really like pork though."



She also said about auditioning for the role of Kim Yoo Na, "I was really nervous for this audition. Normally, they talk to you before you act, but this time I was nervous because they went into the acting part right away." As for what kind of acting she's most confident in, Mina shared, "The acting I'm most confident in is whining. I can do it really well."



Did you watch the finale of 'Hotel Del Luna'?