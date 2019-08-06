Park Ji Min writes to fans after leaving JYP Entertainment

Park Ji Min updated fans after leaving JYP Entertainment.



Earlier today, JYP Entertainment revealed Park Ji Min had decided not to renew her contract with the label, and she's now made the below post on Instagram. She wrote:





"The past 7 years between 'K-Pop Star' and now was a long period of time where I went through middle school, high school, and became an adult. I've learned a lot and grown during my time at JYP. This month, my contract with JYP expires.



There are regrets. Rather than trying to define the past 7 years with words like 'success,' I think of this as a new start in my career. I feel regretful thinking about the songs I wasn't able to finish before leaving JYP and the people at the agency who worked hard on my behalf. More than that, I think I've gained valuable things during my time at JYP.



Rather than having a brilliant but short career as a singer, I want to work hard with a humble mindset and do the music I want to do, so I can mature into a good person who can help those around her. I think that's what truly defines 'success.' If that's what I've taken away from my time at JYP, I can leave the agency with no regrets.



I'm putting the final touches on my last album with JYP, which will be released in August. Thank you to JYP Nation Studio J and production director J.Y. Park.



I'll keep releasing good music after finding a good place to work. Please look after me!"





