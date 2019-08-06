Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Park Ji Min writes to fans after leaving JYP Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Min updated fans after leaving JYP Entertainment.

Earlier today, JYP Entertainment revealed Park Ji Min had decided not to renew her contract with the label, and she's now made the below post on Instagram. She wrote:

"The past 7 years between 'K-Pop Star' and now was a long period of time where I went through middle school, high school, and became an adult. I've learned a lot and grown during my time at JYP. This month, my contract with JYP expires.

There are regrets. Rather than trying to define the past 7 years with words like 'success,' I think of this as a new start in my career. I feel regretful thinking about the songs I wasn't able to finish before leaving JYP and the people at the agency who worked hard on my behalf. More than that, I think I've gained valuable things during my time at JYP. 

Rather than having a brilliant but short career as a singer, I want to work hard with a humble mindset and do the music I want to do, so I can mature into a good person who can help those around her. I think that's what truly defines 'success.' If that's what I've taken away from my time at JYP, I can leave the agency with no regrets.

I'm putting the final touches on my last album with JYP, which will be released in August. Thank you to JYP Nation Studio J and production director J.Y. Park.

I'll keep releasing good music after finding a good place to work. Please look after me!"



K팝스타때 부터 지금까지 7년이란 긴 시간동안 중학교 , 고등학교 , 그리고 성인이 된 지금까지 JYP 에 있으면서 많은 것을 느끼고, 배우고 컸습니다. 그리고 저는 이번달을 마지막으로 JYP 와 계약이 끝나게 되었어요! 아쉬운 마음은 있어요. “성공”이라는 단어하나로 7년을 표현하기에는 저는 이제부터 시작이라고 생각을 하지만, 그동안 지내오면서 아직 저의 곡을 못 만났다고 생각하면서 JYP 를 떠난다고 하니 저를 위해 고생해주신 분들한테 죄송하기도 하고 아쉽기도 하네요, 근데 그것보단 더 값진걸 전 JYP 에 있으면서 배우고 가는거 같아요 . 짧게 반짝하고 끝나는 가수가 아니라 오래 오래 겸손한 마음으로 노력을 하다보면 그때 정말 내가 원하는 좋은 음악을 하고 , 그리고 좋은 사람으로 성장해서 다른 사람들을 돕고 베풀 수 있는 사람이 되는것. 저는 그게 정말 성공이라고 생각이 들더라고요 , 그걸 배우고 나가게 되어서 정말 후회 없이 웃으면서 나올수 있었어요. JYP 에서 소속된 가수 로서는 8월에 나오는 마지막 앨범을 준비하면서 마무리를 지으려고 합니다! 그동안 JYP NATION STUDIO J 그리고 박진영피디님 정말 감사드려요. 앞으로 좋은 곳에서 더 좋은 음악 많이 들려드릴게요! 지켜봐주세요!

HSK822 pts 2 days ago 3
2 days ago

Ah, I remember her calling out JYP "jokingly" on After School Club (akp article here):



Hopefully she'll find an agency that treats her right.

12

delice2617 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Even though i feel sad her leaving JYP, but finally! I hope she finds an agency where we could see her sing more..

