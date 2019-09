AOA's Seolhyun will be showing off her acting chops in JTBC's drama 'My Land'.

Special behind the scene cuts have shown Seolhyun in character. She will be starring as female general Han Hwee Jae in a historical drama setting. She is seen displaying both elegance and sophistication in different costumes that make her visuals shine.

This drama will mark Seolhyun's return to the small screen for the first time in 4 years and will air its' first episode on October 4th.