Bam Bam reveals his amazing video production skills in self-directed, filmed, and edited visual titled 'FEEL IT, SEE IT'

Bam Bam is definitely a multitalented artist and you can add video production to his amazing skill set.

The popular GOT7 member recently revealed a self-made visual that is bound to elicit some emotions from within you. Bam Bam filmed, edited, and directed the work himself and used some incredibly aesthetic shots and imagery to put together a gorgeous and cinematic visual. You see various shots from the cities GOT7 visited during their 'Keep Spinning' World Tour including the skyline of Toronto, Canada.

Check it out above!

