AKMU achieve a certified all-kill with their comeback title track 'How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love'!

Sibling duo AKMU have been dominating digital music charts for the 4th day straight since the release of their 3rd full album, 'Sailing'!

As of September 28 at approximately 8:30 AM KST, AKMU's comeback title track "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love" is #1 on major domestic realtime and daily music charts such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Mnet, Naver Music, Soribada, as well as Flo, bumping up their realtime iChart score to 1st place and officially earning them a certified all-kill!

Furthermore, AKMU's "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love" was seen debuting at #1 only 3 hours after its release back on September 25 at 6 PM KST, while all of the tracks from the duo's 'Sailing' album debuted within the top 30 on major music charts on the same day. 

Meanwhile, AKMU will be holding their comeback stage this September 27 at 12:10 AM KST on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'. Congratulations, AKMU!

