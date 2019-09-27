BTS and MONSTA X officially announced as part of the '2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour'!

On September 27, iHeart Radio's annual Christmas music festival series - the '2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One' - announced its full lineup of performing artists in all 12 cities!

Following their debut at the 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' last year, K-Pop's MONSTA X will once again take to the 'Jingle Ball' stage in the following cities - Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and New York, New York! MONSTA X will be performing alongside artists like Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds of Summer, Niall Horan, Lizzo, and more.

In addition, the biggest boy band in the world BTS will also be making their 'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball' debut this year, joining the grand lineup in Los Angeles, California along with their good friend Halsey, as well as Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, etc.

For full details regarding the entire '2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour', dates, locations, as well as ticket sales, check out the links below!