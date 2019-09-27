ATEEZ's San & Mingi bring bad boy vibes in 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's San and Mingi are giving a bad boy vibe in the group's teaser images for 'All to Action'.



After a sensual side in masks and uniforms, San and Mingi are revealing a bolder look against red and white for 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'.



ATEEZ's 1st full album is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.

