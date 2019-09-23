8

Super Junior drop 'Time Slip' teaser images of Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Siwon

Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Siwon have jumped through a 'Time Slip' in their latest individual teaser images!

For the group's comeback with their 9th full album 'Time Slip', Super Junior will take on a chic, Newtro image, combining both vintage, classic vibes and trendy styles. Exactly as if they've jumped through a 'Time Slip', Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Siwon capture fans' hearts with unique, renewed charms, making it hard to believe that the group is celebrating their 14th anniversary since debut. 

Look forward to teasers of more of the Super Junior members coming soon, ahead of the release of 'Time Slip' and title track "Super Clap" on October 14!

