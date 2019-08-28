Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Seungri partially admits to illegal gambling charges during police questioning

AKP STAFF

Seungri has reportedly admitted to gambling charges during police questioning.

On August 28, the former Big Bang member attended questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and before entering the station, he told reporters, "I'll dutifully undergo police questioning. I apologize once again for causing worry."

According to reports, Seungri has admitted to some of his charges for gambling illegally overseas, but he has denied being involved in "hwanchigi" or illegal foreign exchange. His questioning is still ongoing after 10 hours.

Yang Hyun Suk, who is also under investigation for the same charges, will attend police questioning on August 29 KST.

  1. Seungri
3 2,534 Share 50% Upvoted

1

Violetta123392 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I wouldn't be so quick to believe the media reports. They've reported this kind of thing before with Seungri and it's been completely false. He's been in questioning for more than 10 hours; if he's admitted to most of it, it probably wouldn't be taking this long. These reports have been out for a couple of hours as well.

Share

0

Stand_by_YG-10 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

ffs Allkpop shut up, the real reports said "Allegedly". Stop making him look like a monster when you are the ones spreading false rumors. istg this website should of been shut down ages ago ugh 🙄

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 tease comeback with 'Two Five'
3 hours ago   0   1,290
Crush
Crush has a long day in 'Nappa' MV
3 hours ago   0   798

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND