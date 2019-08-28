Seungri partially admits to illegal gambling charges during police questioning

Seungri has reportedly admitted to gambling charges during police questioning.



On August 28, the former Big Bang member attended questioning at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and before entering the station, he told reporters, "I'll dutifully undergo police questioning. I apologize once again for causing worry."



According to reports, Seungri has admitted to some of his charges for gambling illegally overseas, but he has denied being involved in "hwanchigi" or illegal foreign exchange. His questioning is still ongoing after 10 hours.



Yang Hyun Suk, who is also under investigation for the same charges, will attend police questioning on August 29 KST.

