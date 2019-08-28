Way clarifies 'comeback rumors' + is only releasing a digital release

Way has clarified rumors about her comeback with twin sister ChoA.

Sadly the Crayon Pop idol has stated that she is not making an official comeback but will still be releasing a digital album with Choa. She clarified through a recent Twitch stream, saying:

"The headlines really stress me out. This isn't an official comeback. Just a digital album."

The twins will not be releasing the song as a Crayon Pop Unit but under their own names. The digital single is titled "My Universe" and will be accompanied by a homemade music video. Although this release isn't a full-blown comeback, fans can expect to see an album jacket photo as well as a couple live performances. Way will also guest and pre-release her new song at Visual Radio SBS 'Choi Hwa-Jung's Power Time' on September 2, at 1 PM KST.

During the stream, she also revealed that she will be participating at "Youth Day Festival" at Yeouido Park as a YouTuber on September 21. She will also go to San Diego for Twitchcon and WayLand get together on September 25-30.

You can watch the full stream below.

Fans are still excited to see Way and Choa make a return to the music scene!