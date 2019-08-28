Way & ChoA to reportedly return as Crayon Pop unit

Way and ChoA are reportedly returning as a Crayon Pop unit.



On August 28, insiders told media outlets Way and ChoA will be releasing a new track by the end of September. Fans may remember the twins previously made their unit debut as Strawberry Milk with their song "OK" in 2014, but it has yet to be revealed whether they'll be promoting under the same name once again.



If reports are true, this will also mark the first release from Crayon Pop since 'Evolution Pop_Vol.1' in September of 2016.

Stay tuned for updates.