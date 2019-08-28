Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Way & ChoA to reportedly return as Crayon Pop unit

Way and ChoA are reportedly returning as a Crayon Pop unit.

On August 28, insiders told media outlets Way and ChoA will be releasing a new track by the end of September. Fans may remember the twins previously made their unit debut as Strawberry Milk with their song "OK" in 2014, but it has yet to be revealed whether they'll be promoting under the same name once again.

If reports are true, this will also mark the first release from Crayon Pop since 'Evolution Pop_Vol.1' in September of 2016.  

Stay tuned for updates. 

tyger1122 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

YASSSSSS! The return of Pig & Garbagey! :)

noble65432127 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

they are already old in kpop world and they have to compete against new groups as well as older popular groups i do not know why they are returning, even at the height of their popularity crayon pop as a unit did not make that much money, but if they have passion for it and really want to do it they should go for it, but in my opinion it will be a bad decision for their future.

