Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

8

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals why his role model is TVXQ's Yunho

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk revealed his role model is TVXQ's Yunho.

In a preview for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Lee Jin Hyuk expressed he admires how hardworking and passionate the TVXQ member is, saying, "I've always wanted to live like a fairy tale and work hard dreaming. On 'I Live Alone', Yunho sunbaenim danced at his house, and everyone laughed. But for me, I was thinking, 'Wow. I wish I could live like that.'" 

Lee Jin Hyuk then put on a "passionate" dance performance for the 'Radio Star' hosts and guests. 

Check out his dance in the preview below! This episode of 'Radio Star' airs on August 7 at 11:05PM KST.  

  1. TVXQ
  2. Yunho
  3. UP10TION
  4. Lee Jin Hyuk
5 6,071 Share 75% Upvoted

2

Ohboy695,463 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

...another follower. Yunho's passion is enough, really, Kpop can't handle any more people like that 🤣

Share

1

ignorantInetz250 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

is that why he sported the same hairstyle as him?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
19 minutes ago   0   706
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
33 minutes ago   1   621
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
35 minutes ago   0   331

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND