UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals why his role model is TVXQ's Yunho

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk revealed his role model is TVXQ's Yunho.



In a preview for the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Lee Jin Hyuk expressed he admires how hardworking and passionate the TVXQ member is, saying, "I've always wanted to live like a fairy tale and work hard dreaming. On 'I Live Alone', Yunho sunbaenim danced at his house, and everyone laughed. But for me, I was thinking, 'Wow. I wish I could live like that.'"



Lee Jin Hyuk then put on a "passionate" dance performance for the 'Radio Star' hosts and guests.



Check out his dance in the preview below! This episode of 'Radio Star' airs on August 7 at 11:05PM KST.

