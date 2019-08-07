'Miss Trot' winner Song Ga In calls out comedian Jang Dong Min as her friend's ex-boyfriend

'Miss Trot' winner Song Ga In called out comedian Jang Dong Min as her friend's ex-boyfriend.



On the August 7th episode of tvN's 'Soo Mi's Banchan', Kim Soo Mi asked Song Ga In, "Since you suddenly have a busy schedule, I'm guessing you have no time to think about marriage," and the singer responded, "I want to if I meet a good guy. I like people in the arts. I also like people who are courteous."



Kim Soo Mi then suggested co-host Jang Dong Min, saying, "Do you two think you could date?" Song Ga In suddenly responded, "But... he dated my friend," and Kim Soo Mi said, "Then you can't. You'll feel awkward."





In related news, Jang Dong Min and singer Navi are known to have dated.



