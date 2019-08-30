Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

tvN variety 'Prison Life for Fools' reportedly coming to an end due to low ratings

According to reports on August 30, tvN's Saturday night variety program 'Amazing Saturday - Prison Life for Fools' will be coming to an end after 26 episodes. 

One insider told media outlets, "The final recording for tvN's 'Prison Life for Fools' wrapped up last week. It will come to an end after 26 episodes." 

'Prison Life for Fools' is known as a game variety program where cast members play an extended game of Mafia each week. However, the program suffered from low ratings in the 1% range, with only its first episode surpassing 2% in average ratings. As a result, the series will be airing its final broadcast this coming September 7, sources said. 

Meanwhile, cast members of 'Prison Life for Fools' include Lee Soo Geun, Jung Hyung Don, Hwang Jae Sung, Kim Jong Min, Jang Do Yeon, Lee Sang Yup, Han Bo Reum, GOT7's JB, Seventeen's Seungkwan, and IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na.

zha9111 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

WHAT?? but i've been enjoying watch this show.. so sad

Sadboy5 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

The show is boring, not surprise of the low ratings, I also feel it lacks a real main host.

