Tiffany Young, Sooyoung, and Seohyun talk about possibility of Girls' Generation comeback

Tiffany Young, Sooyoung, and Seohyun talked about the possibility of a Girls' Generation comeback.



At Tiffany Young's solo concert 'Tiffany Young Open Hearts Eve' on August 3, Tiffany, Sooyoung, and Seohyun got on stage together for a remix of Girls' Generation's debut track "Into the New World". Seohyun commented, "It feels like you've arrived from overseas to perform like Lady Gaga or Christina Aguilera. Come to Korea often," and Sooyoung said, "I went to Los Angeles to see a concert, and it was really impressive."



Fans screamed out, "When will the full group come out together," and the three responded, "These days, we get together and talk a lot. We meet up often, so we'll take photos together and give it to you as gifts." Tiffany then added, "With my personality, it has to come out well. You know that right? We'll try to discuss it well. Fighting."



In other news, Tiffany Young recently made a comeback with "Magnetic Moon".

