Sulli gets angry about a malicious comment stating that she's ignorant on 'replynight' + netizens react

Sulli admitted that there was one malicious comment that she couldn't hold her anger back on.

On the August 2 broadcast of 'replynight', the panelists were talking about a particular comment made to rapper Giant Pink that stated that her dialect made her sound uneducated. Sulli stated that she also had a similar experience where she was told that she was uneducated and ignorant.

The comment that made her upset stated: "Uneducated people become like Sulli when they have opinions."

Sulli stated that "other comments didn't make me angry but this one stated that I was ignorant. I was really angry."



Unfortunately, netizens are adding fuel to the fire with more malicious comments, stating:





"They say that people get mad when they hear the truth..."

"She talks like a middle schooler or high schooler that isn't very smart. If you don't want to hear those comments don't talk like that."

"She feels attacked. And everyone knows it's the truth."

"You left the group after getting caught up in dating rumors and came back in dramas, CFs, and variety without any responsibility for your actions. You got to this point with your face alone."







