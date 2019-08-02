Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sulli gets angry about a malicious comment stating that she's ignorant on 'replynight' + netizens react

AKP STAFF

Sulli admitted that there was one malicious comment that she couldn't hold her anger back on. 

On the August 2 broadcast of 'replynight', the panelists were talking about a particular comment made to rapper Giant Pink that stated that her dialect made her sound uneducated. Sulli stated that she also had a similar experience where she was told that she was uneducated and ignorant. 

The comment that made her upset stated: "Uneducated people become like Sulli when they have opinions."

Sulli stated that "other comments didn't make me angry but this one stated that I was ignorant. I was really angry."

Unfortunately, netizens are adding fuel to the fire with more malicious comments, stating: 

"They say that people get mad when they hear the truth..."

"She talks like a middle schooler or high schooler that isn't very smart. If you don't want to hear those comments don't talk like that."

"She feels attacked. And everyone knows it's the truth."

"You left the group after getting caught up in dating rumors and came back in dramas, CFs, and variety without any responsibility for your actions. You got to this point with your face alone." 



  1. Sulli
ProducerMinSuga135 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Giant Pink is far from uneducated. She won Unpretty Rapstar 3 with her clever lyrics and complex rap.

pink_oracle3,438 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

How ugly and snobby to judge a person based on their dialect.

