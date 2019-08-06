Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Sana fans make humorous response to TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel's dating news

AKP STAFF

Sana fans made a humorous response to the news TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel are dating.

TWICE and Kang Daniel fans have had varying responses to the news, and on August 5, one Sana fan and member of TWICE's fan gallery made the post below. The fan posted, "Explanatory Note - Still, it's a relief it wasn't Sana. From TWICE's gallery."

Other fans commented, "Sana, you won't date, right? Oppa believes you," and "We need to cheer them on even harder at times like this."

In other news, Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo have denied their dating rumors.



I think articles about the netizens or fans opinion is unnecessary since they are nothing to say that. It's like the articles of netizens judging Hyuna's lips. We don't care about them??? Netizens are not everyone's opinion so please stop making articles about that.

Plus, there's nothing humorous here since they are saying "Sana you won't date right?" That's so ridiculous. If you didn't make this article it would have been better

