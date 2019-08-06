Sana fans make humorous response to TWICE's Jihyo & Kang Daniel's dating news

Sana fans made a humorous response to the news TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel are dating.



TWICE and Kang Daniel fans have had varying responses to the news, and on August 5, one Sana fan and member of TWICE's fan gallery made the post below. The fan posted, "Explanatory Note - Still, it's a relief it wasn't Sana. From TWICE's gallery."

Other fans commented, "Sana, you won't date, right? Oppa believes you," and "We need to cheer them on even harder at times like this."

In other news, Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo have denied their dating rumors.







