Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

82

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

EXO's D.O. to take on cooking for military recruit occupation

AKP STAFF

EXO's D.O. is taking on cooking for his military recruit occupation.

On August 6, the Republic of Korea Army revealed he was assigned to cooking for his military service occupation, which won't come as a surprise to fans as he's known for his cooking skills. A rep from the military stated, "Do Kyung Soo has been appointed cook for his military recruit occupation." 


D.O. officially began his basic training on July 1, and he'll be serving as an active-duty soldier afterwards. His discharge is set for January of 2021.

Stay tuned for updates on D.O.!

  1. EXO
  2. D.O.
10 19,613 Share 87% Upvoted

11

She_her_her186 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Keeping the soldiers nourished therefore fit for duty is a honored duty - good on you D.O.

Share

6

soshilovelife29 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Those soldiers are about to have the meals of their lives!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND