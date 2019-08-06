EXO's D.O. to take on cooking for military recruit occupation

EXO's D.O. is taking on cooking for his military recruit occupation.



On August 6, the Republic of Korea Army revealed he was assigned to cooking for his military service occupation, which won't come as a surprise to fans as he's known for his cooking skills. A rep from the military stated, "Do Kyung Soo has been appointed cook for his military recruit occupation."



D.O. officially began his basic training on July 1, and he'll be serving as an active-duty soldier afterwards. His discharge is set for January of 2021.



Stay tuned for updates on D.O.!