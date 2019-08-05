Kang Daniel posts a long letter in regards to his dating news + fans react coldly

Kang Daniel has uploaded his first official statement following the release of his dating news.

He uploaded a long apology letter stating that he was grateful to his fans and that it was because of them he could stand when he was exhausted. He started the letter off by stating "I apologize for the alarm I caused today with the news and I'm sorry for causing so much worry. I'm sorry I couldn't reveal this earlier, and I am sorry to have to release the news in this manner."





He referred to the events his fans held for him, stating he was incredibly grateful and that he would try harder to return the gratitude by becoming an artist "that is better than the one he is today."





However, fans have been reacting coldly to the news, commenting:

"What b***sh**"

"LOLLLLLLLL"

"It's too late now."

"Lip service to try to keep his fans from leaving..."

"This just means please keep spending all your money on me."







What do you think of his fans' reactions? Do you think they're justified?