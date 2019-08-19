Police give update on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling investigation

Police gave an update on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling investigation.



Last week, Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri were officially booked on the suspicion of habitual illegal gambling, and on August 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a press conference. The police stated, "We're continuing to analyze the date from the search and seizure of YG Entertainment's headquarter office. Once the analysis is complete, we'll summon them in, but it'll most likely not happen within this week."



The police continued, "We'll have to discuss whether or not to summon them publicly." As for the allegations against Yang Hyun Suk for allegedly mediating prostitution, the police commented, "We'll finish analyzing the bank accounts as soon as possible. We'll question him when we summon him."



