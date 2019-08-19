Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Police give update on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling investigation

AKP STAFF

Police gave an update on Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's illegal gambling investigation.

Last week, Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri were officially booked on the suspicion of habitual illegal gambling, and on August 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency held a press conference. The police stated, "We're continuing to analyze the date from the search and seizure of YG Entertainment's headquarter office. Once the analysis is complete, we'll summon them in, but it'll most likely not happen within this week."

The police continued, "We'll have to discuss whether or not to summon them publicly." As for the allegations against Yang Hyun Suk for allegedly mediating prostitution, the police commented, "We'll finish analyzing the bank accounts as soon as possible. We'll question him when we summon him."

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Seungri
  2. Yang Hyun Suk
4 2,375 Share 55% Upvoted

1

Chark_Attack559 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Las Vegas needs to open a pool for Kpop fans to place bets on the outcome. 🤣 This whole mess is just so absurd.

Share

0

Kirsty_Louise5,621 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

This wasn't really an update, was it?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND