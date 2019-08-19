Woollim Entertainment responds to INFINITE's L leaving label & questions about INFINITE's future

Woollim Entertainment has responded to INFINITE's L leaving the label and questions about INFINITE's future.



After L posted a letter to fans on Instagram, Woollim Entertainment released the official statement below:





"Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment.

Firstly, we express sincere gratitude to the fans who cherish and love INFINITE.



Our exclusive contract with INFINITE member L (Kim Myung Soo), who's been with us for the past 9 years, ended on August 18, 2019.



Ahead of the end of his exclusive contract recently, we had in-depth discussion with our artist L for a long time, and after careful discussion, the decision was not to renew.



L debuted as a member of INFINITE in 2010, and he put all his effort into activities in diverse fields. We express our sincere gratitude to L, who's been together with us for the long time of 9 years since 2010.



We ask that you show constant love to L, and we'll be sincerely cheering on his future.



Additionally, the members have strong determination on their group activities, and there's no consideration of INFINITE's disbandment. On the direction of INFINITE's future promotions, they'll be carried out after enough discussion in the future because members are currently serving in the military."