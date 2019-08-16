Police conduct search and seizure investigation inside YG Entertainment building

According to reports on August 17, police officers have begun a search and seizure investigation inside YG Entertainment's office building.

The ongoing investigation is said to be in relation to former head producer Yang Hyun Suk's habitual, illegal gambling allegations, as well as suspicions of illegal cash exchange via 'Hwanchigi'.

Previously, Yang Hyun Suk came under suspicion of participating in illegal gambling activity several times at a casino in Las Vegas. Police are allegedly also suspecting destruction of evidence in relation to the case.

