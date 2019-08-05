Park Min Young & Seo Kang Jun in talks to work together for new romance drama 'I'll Come By When The Weather's Good'

Actress Park Min Young and actor Seo Kang Jun may be working together for a new JTBC romance drama, based off of a bestselling novel!

Titled 'I'll Come By When The Weather's Good' (literal translation), the bestselling novel by author Lee Do Woo tells the gentle, warm romance story between an art teacher and the owner of a small book store. Park Min Young has been offered the role of an art teacher named Hye Won, while Seo Kang Jun is considering a role as the book store owner, Eun Seob.

Both Park Min Young and Seo Kang Jun's labels have revealed regarding the production, "We have received the offer and are reviewing it positively."

The drama is set to air some time in February of next year on JTBC.