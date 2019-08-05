EVERGLOW demonstrate their sisterhood in another soft teaser image for 'Hush' comeback

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW has unveiled another group teaser image ahead of their 2nd single album comeback.

In their ongoing set of concept images, the EVERGLOW girls take on a soft and elegant, but powerful, regal atmosphere, reminiscent of godly sisters in a mythological tale. EVERGLOW's first ever comeback since their debut earlier this year will take place this August 19, with the release of the 2nd single album 'Hush'.

Look forward to even more concept teasers for EVERGLOW's 'Hush', coming soon.