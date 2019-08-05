Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

48

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

EVERGLOW demonstrate their sisterhood in another soft teaser image for 'Hush' comeback

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group EVERGLOW has unveiled another group teaser image ahead of their 2nd single album comeback. 

In their ongoing set of concept images, the EVERGLOW girls take on a soft and elegant, but powerful, regal atmosphere, reminiscent of godly sisters in a mythological tale. EVERGLOW's first ever comeback since their debut earlier this year will take place this August 19, with the release of the 2nd single album 'Hush'. 

Look forward to even more concept teasers for EVERGLOW's 'Hush', coming soon. 

  1. EVERGLOW
9 5,724 Share 86% Upvoted

9

thealigirl81,248 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

every member's a visual

Share

4

MidnightKpop651 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Beautiful group. Yiren is sight to behold! Excited for their first comeback!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND