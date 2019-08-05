Former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Lee Kwang Hyun leaves Starship Entertainment

Former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestant Lee Kwang Hyun, one of the well-known candidates for Starship Entertainment's upcoming boy group, has ultimately decided to leave the company.

On August 6, Starship confirmed to media outlets, "After a length discussion about his musical direction and his future, we have come to an agreement to end our contract with trainee Lee Kwang Hyun. Even though we will not be working with him any longer, we send endless encouragements toward his next steps."

After appearing as a Starship Entertainment contestant on 'Produce 101' season 2 with Jung Se Woon, Lee Kwang Hyun also promoted as a member of project group YDPP - made up of Jung Se Woon, Lee Kwang Hyun, and AB6IX's Kim Dong Hyun and Lim Young Min. Many hoped to see Lee Kwang Hyun debut as a member of Starship Entertainment's new boy group, set to launch early next year, but now fans will have to keep an eye out for the trainee's next pathway.

