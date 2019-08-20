Netizens think TWICE Sana's beautiful mother could be mistaken as her sister

Netizens have uncovered photos of TWICE's Sana and her mother and are stunned at the two's similarities!

A childhood picture of Sana and her mother has been circling the community forums. Both Sana and her mother have similar facial features, and many netizens are stunned at how young she looks.

Sana and her mother also appeared on a TWICE reality show, 'TWICE's Elegant Secret Life', where she looked more like a sister than a mom. The two share the same delicate and cute features, and it's clear that Sana inherited part of her beauty from her mother.

What do you think?