Netizens marvel at how similar J-Hope and his older sister look

The BTS members are insanely popular without a doubt, but it looks like the older sister of this particular member is garnering attention for looking like her young brother!

J-Hope's older sister Jiwoo has captured the hearts of netizens who believe that she looks like her celebrity brother! She has amassed a huge following of over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Jiwoo runs an online shopping mall and is also a model. Her lithe figure and expert posing makes her an excellent influencer. J-Hope had previously revealed in an interview that he was close to his sister, and also stated that she really liked Jungkook!

What do you think? Do Jiwoo and J-Hope resemble each other?