Posted 1 hour ago

Netizens marvel at how similar J-Hope and his older sister look

The BTS members are insanely popular without a doubt, but it looks like the older sister of this particular member is garnering attention for looking like her young brother!

J-Hope's older sister Jiwoo has captured the hearts of netizens who believe that she looks like her celebrity brother! She has amassed a huge following of over 2 million followers on Instagram. 

Jiwoo runs an online shopping mall and is also a model. Her lithe figure and expert posing makes her an excellent influencer. J-Hope had previously revealed in an interview that he was close to his sister, and also stated that she really liked Jungkook!

What do you think? Do Jiwoo and J-Hope resemble each other? 

dooda645 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I followed her recently she really looks like him but in female face ♥️ I hope no one hurt her like they did with Suga and Jungkook ‘s brothers account. One had to delete his account and the other disabled comments and made his account private

it was extremely rude comments ☹️💔

