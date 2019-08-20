Joy is a fall goddess in new photos for eSpoia

Joy is ready for summer to end and getting ready to enjoy warm autumn vibes.

Joy is currently the face of makeup brand eSpoia and released a series of photos to represent the company's fall make up looks. The most recently pictorial shows Joy wearing a delicate and elegant makeup look that accentuates her features. Although she and the Red Velvet members are working through another slew of promotions for their latest mini-album 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' to close out the summer, it's clear that Joy is the epitome of fall.

Check out the rest of the photos below!