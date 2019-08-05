ITZY's Ryujin was scouted to JYP at GOT7's fan meeting because of her outstanding visuals





ITZY is currently achieving a lot of success with their most recent comeback, and Ryujin's casting story is going viral.

It seems like Ryujin's visuals caused JYP casting managers to choose her out of a sea of fans at a GOT7 fan meeting.

An internet forum post is going viral for the details revealed about Ryujin's casting story. The writer alleges that she's Ryujin's close friend and the two went to church together.

The friend stated that the two of them went to a GOT7 fan meeting right before they entered their second year of middle school, where JYP casting managers saw her and got her to join JYP. Ryujin was also "dreaming of being an actress and was on the worship and praise team at our church."