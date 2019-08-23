Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

NCT's Taeyong x Punch to release 'Hotel Del Luna' OST Part. 13, 'Love Del Luna'

AKP STAFF

NCT's Taeyong and female vocalist Punch will be collaborating for upcoming 'Hotel Del Luna' OST, titled "Love Del Luna". 

Marking OST Part. 13 of the drama series "Love Del Luna" is a medium-tempo pop genre combining Punch's emotional vocals with Taeyong's rap. This will mark Punch's third OST participation for 'Hotel Del Luna', as she previously released OST Part. 1 "Another Day" with Monday Kiz as well as OST Part. 12 "Done For Me". 

Taeyong x Punch's "Love Del Luna" will be out on August 24 at 6 PM KST. 

