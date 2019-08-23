Song Yoo Bin's label speaks up about invasive photo + relationship with Kim So Hee

On August 24, a representative from Song Yoo Bin's label Music Works spoke up to address the recent spread of an invasive photo involving Song Yoo Bin and former Music Works artist Kim So Hee.

The rep stated, "It's true that Song Yoo Bin and Kim So Hee dated briefly about a year ago, but after confirming with the individuals involved, we learned that they are already broken up."

The rep continued, "Separately, we plan to monitor online communities for any acts which invade our artists' privacy and defame their characters severely as in the case of the recent invasive photo, so that we can take strict legal action without settlements in order to protect our artists."

Earlier on this day, a private photo os Song Yoo Bin and Kim Soo Hee kissing spread rapidly via online communities and social messenger platforms. Meanwhile, Song Yoo Bin will be making his duo debut this August 24 at 6 PM KST with Kim Kook Heon, through digital single "Blurry".

