Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Yoo Bin's label speaks up about invasive photo + relationship with Kim So Hee

AKP STAFF

On August 24, a representative from Song Yoo Bin's label Music Works spoke up to address the recent spread of an invasive photo involving Song Yoo Bin and former Music Works artist Kim So Hee

The rep stated, "It's true that Song Yoo Bin and Kim So Hee dated briefly about a year ago, but after confirming with the individuals involved, we learned that they are already broken up." 

The rep continued, "Separately, we plan to monitor online communities for any acts which invade our artists' privacy and defame their characters severely as in the case of the recent invasive photo, so that we can take strict legal action without settlements in order to protect our artists." 

Earlier on this day, a private photo os Song Yoo Bin and Kim Soo Hee kissing spread rapidly via online communities and social messenger platforms. Meanwhile, Song Yoo Bin will be making his duo debut this August 24 at 6 PM KST with Kim Kook Heon, through digital single "Blurry". 

  1. Kim So Hee
  2. Song Yoo Bin
2 17,474 Share 71% Upvoted

2

cupidkyumi199 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

The way it was leaked exactly on the day of his redebut with Kookheon... Someone isn't happy with him.

Share

1

Canucks4Life2,589 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Just because there celebrities and they live there lives in the public eye doesn't mean you have the right to invade there privacy. It is good to see there label take action over this and try to protect them.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Yuna
ITZY's Yuna was scouted at a BTOB fan meeting
6 hours ago   5   20,509
Jin, j-hope
Jin Is Clowning J-hope On Weverse
17 hours ago   3   25,575

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND