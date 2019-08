Momoland is gearing up for their next Japanese album 'Chiri Chiri'!

The popular group released both individual and group concept images. The girls are seen wearing plastic skirts and butterfly covered boots, combining both quirky and cute! By the looks of the photos, it seems like members Daisy, Taeha, and Yeonwoo will not be participating in this impending comeback, to the disappointment of many fans.

Check out the rest of the images below! What do you think of this concept?